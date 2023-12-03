New Delhi, December 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said BJP leader Harish Khurana, adding that MP will be the new Gujarat model. "As per early trends, apart from Telangana, we are also doing well in three states, including Chhattisgarh. We will win Madhya Pradesh and make it the second Gujarat model," said Khurana, while speaking with reporters at the BJP headquarters. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Continues To Lead in Rajasthan, MP; Congress Ahead in Chhattisgarh and Telangana

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana, 199 seats in 200-member Rajasthan, 230-member Madhya Pradesh and 90-member Chhattisgarh is currently underway.

The polling for Chhattisgarh took place in two phases on November 7 and 17, for Madhya Pradesh on November 17. Rajasthan voted on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

