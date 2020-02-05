Badarpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Badarpur Assembly Seat (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 5: The Badarpur Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi will see a battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Badarpur Vidhan sabha assembly constituency, a total of 13 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by over one lakh registered voters. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The AAP has given replaced its sitting MLA Narayan Sharma and given its ticket to Ram Singh Netaji. The BJP declared Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and the Congress nominated Pramod Kumar Yadav. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result.

Gautampuri, Badarpur, Molarband, Saurabh Vihar, Nari Nagar, Jaitpur, Tajpur, Mithapur, Dalpatia Mohalla, BTPS Colony, Ekta Vihar, Budh Vihar and Sai Nagar are some of the localities in the constituency.

Voting will take place on February 8 and results announcement will take place on February 11. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, AAP came to power by winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The BJP secured just three constituencies, while the Congress remain seatless. According to a survey by news agency IANS and Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with AAP's performance.