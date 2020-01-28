Badli Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Badli Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, January 28: Elections for 70 assembly seats in Delhi, including Badli, will be held on February 8, 2020. In Badli assembly constituency, 13 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by over two lakh voters. The electoral contest is between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP has reposed faith in its sitting MLA Ajesh Yadav. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The Congress has fielded Devender Yadav, while the BJP nominated Vijay Kumar Bhagat. In the 2015 Delhi elections, Ajesh Yadav defeated Congress's Devender Yadav. For the Delhi assembly elections 2020, a notification was issued on January 14. Those who want to contest were allowed to file nomination papers by January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: Matka Players Bet High on AAP Returning to Power, No Good News For BJP And Congress.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, the AAP came to power with 67 seats and Arvind Kejriwal became the second-youngest Chief Minister of the national capital. While the BJP bagged three seats, the Congress drew a blank. Post-poll surveys have predicted a return for Kejriwal's AAP. An internal survey of the BJP, however, projected the saffron party as the winner. According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance as Chief Minister.