Bihar, October 30: Barharia is an assembly constituency in Siwan district in the Indian state of Bihar. The voting in the Barharia constituency will be held in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. Counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.
The Bihar assembly elections are being held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2015 Shyam Bahadur Singh of JD(U) repeated again the results of 2010 and defeated Bachha Pandey of LJP with a margin of 14,583 votes.Belsand Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).