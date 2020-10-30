Bihar, October 30: Barharia is an assembly constituency in Siwan district in the Indian state of Bihar. The voting in the Barharia constituency will be held in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. Counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.

The Bihar assembly elections are being held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2015 Shyam Bahadur Singh of JD(U) repeated again the results of 2010 and defeated Bachha Pandey of LJP with a margin of 14,583 votes.Belsand Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date. The voting for the first phase was on October 28 and it covering 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting will be on November 3, and it will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting will be on November 7 covering a total of 78 assembly seats. The contesting candidates for Barharia Vidhan Sabha Seat are Birbahadur Singh from Lok Jan Shakti Party, Bhartiya Panchyat Party's Mumtaj Alam, Bandana Devi from Rashtriya Lok Samta Party among others. In 2015 Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats, while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).