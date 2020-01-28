Bawana Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Bawana Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, January 28: The Bawana Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi, where assembly elections will be held on February 8, will see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The AAP has fielded Jai Bhagwan, replacing its sitting MLA Ved Prakash. The BJP also replaced Gugan Singh, who faced defeat in the 2015 election, with Ravinder Kumar. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The Congress declared Surender Kumar as its candidate. A total of six candidates are in the fray from Bawana assembly seat. The notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was issued by the Election Commission on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: Matka Players Bet High on AAP Returning to Power, No Good News For BJP And Congress.

Polling will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11 and results will be declared on the same day. In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, AAP swept 67 of the 70 assembly seats and Arvind Kejriwal became Chief Minister for the second time. The AAP government has completed five years and emerged as a formidable force against the BJP and Congress.

According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance as Chief Minister. Last month, an internal survey of the BJP predicted a huge victory for the saffron party in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.