Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Floats Political Party, Names it 'Azad Samaj Party'

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad at his party's launch in Nodia. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Lucknow, March 15: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday launched his political party and named it 'Azad Samaj Party' in Nodia. Incidentally, the launch of the party comes on the day when the Dalit fraternity in Uttar Pradesh is remembering the the 86th birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram.

Making the announcementy of his party, Azad took to Twitter and wrote, "Sahab Kanshi Ram tera mission adhoora, Azad Samaj Party karegi poora (The incomplete mission of Kanshi Ram will be completed by Azad Samaj Party)." Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad to Float Political Party Soon, to Contest in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

Here's a tweet by Azad:

साहब कांशीराम तेरा मिशन अधूरा आज़ाद समाज पार्टी करेगी पूरा। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) March 15, 2020

Earlier thios month, the Bhim Army chief met Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar and hinted that he would float his own political outfit. He had also hinted that to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assmebly Elections in 2022.

Speaking about his upcoming big plans, the 37-year-old lawyer-turned-activist said, as quoted by New18, "I had wanted to announce the formation of a political party back in December, but then this unconstitutional law came into place. To fight against the CAA was more important than fighting elections."

Hitting the headlines for being arrested by the police for protesting against the government, the Bhim Army chief is a popular Dalit icon. Along with Vinay Ratna Singh, Aazad founded Bhim Army in 2015, with a motto to provide free education to Dalit students. Later, they expanded the organisation's aim gto a quasi-administrative support service for Dalits in and around Saharanpur.