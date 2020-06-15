Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Bhopal Crime Branch Files FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh For Sharing 'Edited' Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Social Media

Politics Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 09:08 AM IST
A+
A-
Bhopal Crime Branch Files FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh For Sharing 'Edited' Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Social Media
File image of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhopal, June 15: An FIR was filed against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh by Bhopal Crime Branch on Monday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR was registered in connection with allegedly sharing a fake video of state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on social media. The complaint was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the matter. Complaint Registered Against Digvijaya Singh for 'BJP Taking Money from ISI' Remark.

A BJP delegation, headed by former minister Umashankar Gupta, submitted a memorandum to the crime branch of Bhopal police, seeking a case against Digvijaya Singh for sharing the "edited" video. In their complaint to the crime branch, the BJP leaders said that Mr Chouhan had given a statement against the liquor policy of the then Kamal Nath government on January 12 this year.

In the fake video, only a nine second part of the original clip was shared to create a false image of Chouhan that he was promoting the sale of liquor in the state. However, in the original clip, the Madhya Pradesh was criticising the liquor policy of the then Kamal Nath government. There have been no comments from the Congress on the issue. Digvijaya Singh Asks Kamal Nath to Bring to Book Vyapam Scam Conspirators.

A Congress leader said on condition of anonymity. Told News Agency PTI, “The video was shared on social media, and a large number of people shared it. The police should go to the source of the video instead of making it a political issue.” BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also shared the screenshot of Digvijaya Singh's tweet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bhopal Crime Branch BJP Congress Digvijaya Singh Edited Video Fake news fake video Shivraj Singh Chaouhan
You might also like
Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
News

Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
News

'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video
News

Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video
Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Discuss Cyclone Nisarga Relief Measures
News

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Discuss Cyclone Nisarga Relief Measures
Smriti Irani at Delhi Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'BJP Workers Distributed Food to Over 1 Crore People in the National Capital'
News

Smriti Irani at Delhi Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'BJP Workers Distributed Food to Over 1 Crore People in the National Capital'
Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News
Fact Check

Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News
'Lights Off Kerala' on June 17: What is The Protest All About? Insight Into First-of-a-Kind Demonstration Called by Congress-Led UDF
News

'Lights Off Kerala' on June 17: What is The Protest All About? Insight Into First-of-a-Kind Demonstration Called by Congress-Led UDF
Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia Calls CM Ashok Gehlot 'Mentally Unstable', Says 'His Statements Reflect Despair'
Politics

Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia Calls CM Ashok Gehlot 'Mentally Unstable', Says 'His Statements Reflect Despair'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.78 74.03
Kolkata 77.64 69.80
Mumbai 82.70 72.64
Chennai 79.53 72.18
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement