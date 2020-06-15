Bhopal Crime Branch Files FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh For Sharing 'Edited' Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Social Media

Bhopal, June 15: An FIR was filed against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh by Bhopal Crime Branch on Monday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR was registered in connection with allegedly sharing a fake video of state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on social media. The complaint was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the matter. Complaint Registered Against Digvijaya Singh for 'BJP Taking Money from ISI' Remark.

A BJP delegation, headed by former minister Umashankar Gupta, submitted a memorandum to the crime branch of Bhopal police, seeking a case against Digvijaya Singh for sharing the "edited" video. In their complaint to the crime branch, the BJP leaders said that Mr Chouhan had given a statement against the liquor policy of the then Kamal Nath government on January 12 this year.

In the fake video, only a nine second part of the original clip was shared to create a false image of Chouhan that he was promoting the sale of liquor in the state. However, in the original clip, the Madhya Pradesh was criticising the liquor policy of the then Kamal Nath government. There have been no comments from the Congress on the issue. Digvijaya Singh Asks Kamal Nath to Bring to Book Vyapam Scam Conspirators.

A Congress leader said on condition of anonymity. Told News Agency PTI, “The video was shared on social media, and a large number of people shared it. The police should go to the source of the video instead of making it a political issue.” BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also shared the screenshot of Digvijaya Singh's tweet.

