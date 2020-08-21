New Delhi, August 21: The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Friday, issued guidelines for the conduct of general elections or by-elections during COVID-19. The guidelines include filing nominations online by candidates and compulsory face masks to be worn by people during election-related activities. The guidelines come ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, which are slated for later this year.

The EC guidelines say that nodal health officers will be allocated to each constituency during polls to oversee COVID-19 related arrangements and ensure preventive measures. The poll body also says that training will be organised for election officials online to prepare them for conducting polls amid the pandemic. The guidelines also include the provision of PPE Kits for poll officials as well as hand sanitizers outside election-related offices. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM Quits Grand Alliance Over Seat-Sharing.

Read Complete List of Guidelines Issued by EC

Election Commission of India issues guidelines for the conduct of general elections/by-elections during COVID-19; candidates can file nomination online, people to wear face masks during election-related activities. pic.twitter.com/j30hnGJkD1 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

The EC has also extended the option of postal ballot facility to the electors who are marked as 'persons with disabilities', people above age of 80 years, people employed in notified essential services and those who are COVID-19 positive/possibly infected. As for campaigning, even though there were speculations about online rallies, the EC guidelines say that such gatherings may be held but with strict adherence to social distancing norms. EC Guidelines Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Postal Ballot Facility For Select Categories of Voters Including Senior Citizens, Campaigning And Rallies Allowed in Adherence to COVID-19 Restrictions.

The EC had last month asked the parties to send their "views and suggestions...so that necessary guidelines may be firmed up for the election campaign by candidates or political parties for the conduct of election during the pandemic period." Reports had said that some political parties were opposed to the concept of virtual campaigning.

