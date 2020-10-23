Patna, October 23: Bihar assembly elections 2020 will take place in three phases between October 28 and November 7. The first phase of elections will be conducted on October 28 for 71 seats. The results of all the three phases will be announced on November 10. These 71 seats in the first phase will be spread in 16 districts. Tejashwi Yadav, Shreyasi Singh, Luv Sinha, Tej Pratap Yadav are among key candidate in the first phase.

The main competition will be between the Mahagathbandhan - alliance of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left Parties, and National Democratic Alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United (JDU). In the first phase of elections, the polling will take place on 71 seats spreading in 16 districts of the state. The polling will begin at 7 am. Some of the districts going for polling are affected by left-wing extremism.

Here Are Some Key Candidates in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

Assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhury: He is contesting from Sarairanjan assembly seat on JDU ticket. He has been a member of Bihar Legislative Assembly since 1982. He is contesting against RJD's Arbind Kumar Sahni.

Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar: He is BJP candidate from Gaya town Vidhan Sabha seat. He has been elected seven times from the assembly seat till now. Congress has field Akhauri Onkar Nath against Kumar.

Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav: He is contesting the Bihar Assembly elections from Raghopur. Yadav is Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister candidate. BJP has fielded Satish Kumar from this seat.

Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha: He is Congress candidate from Bankipore. He will be contesting against BJP's Nitin Nabin.

Shreyasi Singh: She is an international shooter. Singh is contesting the elections on BJP ticket from from Jamui. RJD has fielded Vijay Prakash against Singh.

Sunil Kumar: Kumar is a former DG of Police. He is a JDU candidate from Bhorey. Mahagathbandhan has fielded Jitendra Paswan against Kumar. He joined JDU in August this year.

Subhashini Yadav: Yadav is a daughter of Sharad Yadav. She is contesting from Bihariganj on Congress ticket.

Tej Pratap Yadav: Tej Pratap Yadav is the elder brother of Tejashwi Yadav. He is contesting from Hasanpur on RJD ticket. He had also served as health minister in Nitish Kumar cabinet.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is the first major polling exercise since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The BJP is contesting 243-seat assembly elections in alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) as part of 50:50 seat division formula.

The Congress, a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, is contesting on 70 out of the 243 seats. As per the seat-sharing pact finalised, the RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 assembly seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).