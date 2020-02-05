Bijwasan Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Bijwasan Vidhan Sabha Seat. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 5: Bijwasan is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and is an important state assembly constituency in the Union Territory. It falls within the jurisdiction of South Delhi parliamentary seat of the national capital. Parts of Vasant Kunj, Bijwasan, Mahipalpur, Bamnauli, Kapashera, Shahbad Mohammadpur, Rangpuri, Nangal Dewat and Samalkha forms part of this constituency. As per the data available, there are around 1,86,529 registered voters in Bijwasan, out of which 1,04,979 are male voters and 81,534 female voters. 16 voters on this seat are from the third gender. Bijwasan will see a direct contest between the BJP and AAP. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, January 6, announced the dates for Delhi assembly elections 2020. The polls in the national capital will be held in a single phase on February 8, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The counting of votes is scheduled on February 11, the CEC said, adding that the final results will be declared on the same day. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January Nomination Begins From 14th January Last Date of Candidature 21st January Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January Date of Scrutiny 22nd January Date of Polls 8th February Date of Results 11th February

The Bijwasan constituency will witness a direct contest between AAP candidate Joon and BJP candidate Sat Prakash. Sat Prakash represented the Bijwasan assembly seat before he was defeated by AAP candidate Devinder Sehrawat in the 2015 assembly elections. However, Devinder Sehrawat was disqualified by Delhi Assembly speaker last year and later joined the BJP.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set sweep back to power in the Delhi Assembly elections, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker. The Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll has also predicted an AAP win, giving 54-60 seats to the party as compared to 10-14 seats to the BJP.