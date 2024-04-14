New Delhi, April 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday unveiled its election manifesto, known as 'Sankalp Patra'. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who led the manifesto committee, said, "We have realised all Sankalp. There is no difference between what we say and what we do.." He referred to the abrogation of Article 370, and the inauguration of the Ram temple as a few examples of the Sankalp. BJP Manifesto Released: PM Narendra Modi, Senior BJP Leaders Release Party's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Watch Video)

The manifesto was released in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other leaders. BJP chief Nadda said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, we pay tribute to him. We all know that he fought for social justice. Following his path, the BJP always fought for social justice." Congress Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India Is Not Property of a Few People, Belongs to Everyone, Says Sonia Gandhi

BJP Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

#WATCH | BJP 'Sankalp Patra'/manifesto release: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The biggest concern of the elderlies is that how will they afford treatment of their ailments. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. BJP has now taken the 'sankalp' that every… pic.twitter.com/0dJabNTpVK — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

#WATCH | On the release of party's election manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra' for Lok Sabha polls, PM Narendra Modi says, "The entire country waits for the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'. There is a big reason behind it as in the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every point of its… pic.twitter.com/BIPDnNtS0D — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 202

#WATCH | BJP 'Sankalp Patra'/manifesto release: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Today, in India's politics, 'Modi ki Guarantee' is considered as pure as 24-carat gold. So, I don't hesitate to say that BJP manifesto is the gold standard for the political parties in not only… pic.twitter.com/wLj0cTJXRq — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

For making this manifesto, the BJP had amassed over 1.5 million recommendations, with 4,00,000 originating from the NaMo app and 1.1 million submitted via videos.

