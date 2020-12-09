Kolkata, December 9: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday prayed for the speedy recovery of former CM of the state Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Mamata Banerjee posted a tweet expressing concern about Bhattacharjee's health. She tweeted, "Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well." Mamata Banerjee Wishes Arvind Kejriwal Speedy Recovery as Delhi CM Goes Into Self-Isolation With Sore Throat and Fever.

The former West Bengal CM on Monday was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. He is currently undergoing treatment at the ICU of Woodlands Hospital. Bhattacharjee was immediately rushed to the hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing and other issues. According to reports, Bhattacharjee's oxygen saturation level was below 70. The result of his COVID-19 test is still awaited. Ex-West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Hospitalised.

Mamata Banerjee's Tweet:

Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 9, 2020

Bhattacharjee was the Bengal Chief Minister during 2000-201. He undertook an all-out industrialisation drive for reducing unemployment in the state, but the measures proved counter-productive. As his government tried to acquire large tracts of land for setting up industries, the farmers revolted, and the Trinamool Congress fanned the discontent to gain popularity and finally came to power in 2011 ending 34 years of Left Front rule.

Bhattacharjee was last seen in public on February 3, 2019. when he went to the Brigade Parade ground to attend a rally called by the Left Front, he was also hospitalised in September last year.

