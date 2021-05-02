Bengaluru, May 2: The counting of votes for Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls is underway. The bye-elections were conducted on April 17 in four parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and 14 vacancies in assembly constituencies of various states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Parliamentary constituencies that went for polls on April 17 are – Belgaum in Karnataka, Malappuram in Kerala, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. As per the latest trends, Congress is leading in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, while Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party is ahead in the Tirupati seat. In the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, the BJP candidate is leading, and Indian Union Muslim League leading in Malappuram Lok Sabha seat. Assembly Elections 2021 Results Live News Updates.

In assembly constituencies, BJP is leading in Gujarat and Uttarakhand, while Zoram People’s Movement is ahead in Mizoram. The Congress is leading in two out of three assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, while the saffron party candidate is ahead in the remaining one seat. In Karnataka, the BJP and the Congress are leading in one seat each. The TRS is ahead in Telangana, while JMM in Jharkhand. In Maharashtra, the NCP is in strong position. Assembly Elections 2021 Results: TMC Crosses Majority Mark in West Bengal, DMK-Congress Leads in Tamil Nadu, LDF Ahead in Kerala and BJP in Assam.

List of Assembly Constituencies Which Went to Polls on April 17:

Sl. No. State Constituency No. & Name 1 Gujarat 125– Morva Hadaf (ST) 2 Jharkhand 13-Madhupur 3 Karnataka 47-Basavakalyan 4 Karnataka 59–Maski (ST) 5 Madhya Pradesh 55-Damoh 6 Maharashtra 252-Pandharpur 7 Mizoram 26-Serchhip (ST) 8 Nagaland 51-Noksen (ST) 9 Odisha 110-Pipili 10 Rajasthan 179- Sahara 11 Rajasthan 24-Sujangarh (SC) 12 Rajasthan 175-Rajsamand 13 Telangana 87-Nagarjuna Sagar 14 Uttarakhand 49-Salt

The counting of votes is also underway for the Assembly Elections 2021 in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry is underway. The counting process began at 8 am on Sunday. As per the latest trends, the Trinamool Congress is leading in West Bengal, while the BJP is ahead in Assam. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK is leading. In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front is in a strong position, while in Puducherry, the BJP and its alliance partners are ahead in 12 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2021 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).