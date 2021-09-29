Kolkata, September 29: The voting for bypolls in three assembly constituencies in West Bengal and one in Odisha will take place on Thursday. The polling will begin at 8 am. The three assembly seats which are going for polls are Samserganj, Jangipur and Bhabanipur. The counting of votes will take place on October 3 and the result will be declared on the same day. In Odisha, a bye-election will be conducted in the Pipli assembly constituency. Bhabanipur By-Election 2021: Bypoll to Be Held as Scheduled on September 30, Says Calcutta High Court.

Notably, the Bhabanipur assembly constituency will witness a high-profile contest as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting the election from here. If Banerjee wins the Bhabanipur bypoll, she will become a member of the state legislative assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Priyanka Tibriwal from Bhabanipur against the West Bengal CM. Dry Day-Bhabanipur By-Election: Liquor Shops, Bars in Kolkata to Remain Shut on 5 Days Next Week, Check Dates.

The TMC has fielded Amirul Islam from the Samserganj assembly constituency and Jakir Hossain from Jangipur. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given the ticket to Milan Ghosh from the Samserganj and Sujit Das from Jangipur. Notably, the Congress has not fielded any candidate against Banerjee. During the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, Banerjee lost to BJP’s Shubhendu Adhikari at the Nandigram seat. Meanwhile, the TMC formed the government in the state by winning 213 seats.

In the Pipli assembly constituency, three will be a three-way contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and the Congress. The BJP has fielded Rudra Pratap Maharathy Against BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak and Congress candidate Mohammed Moquim. Notably, the by-election to the Pipili assembly constituency was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year.

