Chennai, July 25: A senior citizen in the Tamil Nadu capital levelled serious charges of harassment against Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, the national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The 62-year-old woman, a widow, has accused him of urinating and throwing medical waste at her doorstep amid a row between them over parking lot.

The complainant and Shanmugam reside in the same residential society in Chennai. The latter had allegedly used an empty parking lot for some period, that belonged to the woman. The row reportedly erupted between them when she demanded a payment from him for using her parking space. Odisha Ayush Director Bibhu Prasad Sarangi Arrested Over Sexual Harassment Charges.

The woman submitted her complain before the Adambakkam police station on July 11, and had also reportedly attached CCTV footages which allegedly showed Shanmugam urinating outside her home and throwing garbage.

Police officials, while speaking to reporters, confirmed that an FIR is yet to be registered as both sides are working for an out-of-court settlement.

Shanmugam, a government doctor, has so far not reacted officially to the allegations levelled against him. The matter has drawn political attention as ABVP is the students' wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parental body of the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The DMK, which is the prime opposition party in Tamil Nadu, demanded the AIADMK-led government to take stringent action against the accused irrespective of his political affiliation.

"This has become a routine on the part of the police to turn a blind eye on complaints against right wing members. @CMOTamilNadu should immediately intervene and ensure all are treated equally before law," DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted, tagging Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami in her tweet.

