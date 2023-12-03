Raipur, December 3: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to announce the results of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 today, i.e. on Sunday, December 3. Polls were held in the state in two stages on November 7 and November 17. People are now anxiously anticipating the outcomes that will determine the future of their constituencies as the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls as the democratic process of counting the ballots takes the stage. Below is the list of winning candidates in the Chhattisgarh election 2023. The constituency-wise winners list is not final and will be updated once the final Chhattisgarh election 2023 results will be declared. Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.

The polls will be counted on December 3, starting at 8:00 am. Upon completion of the counting, the results will be made public. While the fate of a handful may be in doubt, several constituencies may wrap up the counting early. However, results for Chhattisgarh are anticipated to be declared before 5:00 pm. Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Results: List of Winning Candidates of Congress, BJP and Others

Constituency Winning/ Leading Candidate Winning/ Leading Party
Patan  Bhupesh Baghel Congress
Chitrakot  Deepak Baij Congress
Ambikapur  TS Singh Deo Congress
Seventy seats are up for grabs in Chhattisgarh. The state's first round of voting for 20 seats, including the Bastar division impacted by Naxal, was held on November 7. Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2023 Results by India Today-Axis My India, NDTV Live Streaming: Who Will Win Chhattisgarh, Congress or BJP? Watch Result Prediction for Assembly Elections.

The Patan seat in the Durg district, held by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was also up for election in the second round. Owing to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's backing, the Congress has great expectations for Chhattisgarh. The party asserts that the state is moving forward under Baghel's leadership. Of the 90 seats in the state, the Congress is aiming to win 75.

