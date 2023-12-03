03 Dec, 07:10 (IST) Who Is Winning Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Elections? Counting of Votes To Begin Shortly Who will the Chhattisgarh election 2023, Congress or BJP? The counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh election 2023 results will begin shortly at 8 am. Initially, postal ballots will be counted. Later, EVMs will be opened for the vote counting. Stay here with us to catch live news updates on the Chhattisgarh Vidha Sabha elections results 2023.

Raipur, December 3: The assembly election 2023 were held in Chhattisgarh in two stages on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh election 2023 results shall begin at 8 am today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which recently concluded its first term as the state's opposition, is up against the incumbent Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel. Latestly will bring to you live news updates on the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023 results here.

There are 90 seats up for grabs in Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded polls. Meanwhile, on November 7, the state's first round of voting took place for 20 seats, including the Bastar division impacted by the Naxal issue. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Stage Set for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Polls Result.

Motivated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's overwhelming popularity, the Congress has great expectations for Chhattisgarh. According to the grand old party, the state has been put on a road of progress by Baghel's initiatives. Of the 90 seats in the state, the Congress is aiming to win 75. Moreover, since Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party entered the contest in the state, the conventional two-way race between the Congress and the BJP has become more intriguing. The Bahujan Samaj Party of Mayawati is competing in the polls as well.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls

The exit polls were released for the Chattisgarh election on Thursday, November 30, at around 6 pm. The polls were mainly showed the traditional contest between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the ruling Congress party. According to TV5 News' exit poll projections for Chhattisgarh in 2023, the governing Congress will be able to hold onto power by securing between 54 and 64 seats, while the BJP may reserve 29 to 39 seats. Further, a total of 0–2 seats may go to other parties.

On the other hand, Today's Chanakya estimated that the Congress will win around 57 seats while the BJP may get 33–8 seats. Others might win one to three seats. India Today Axis My India exit poll made a forecast stating that the Congress will win 40–50 seats and the BJP may win 36–46 seats, while 1–5 seats could go to others.

This time, voter turnout appeared satisfactory at 76.31 per cent in Chhattisgarh, marginally lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 elections, according to reports. While the Congress party is fighting to retain its power in the state, the BJP is eyeing to make a comeback in the state where it ruled for 15 years between 2003 to 2018.