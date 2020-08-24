New Delhi, August 24: Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi urged Congress Working Committee to select a new President on Monday. According to CNN News 18 reports, she hinted as quitting as the interim chief of the party. However, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh requested Sonia Gandhi to continue.

According to sources quoted in ANI update, Sonia Gandhi asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party president".

Sonia Gandhi Asks CWC to Select New President for Congress Party:

The crucial CWC meeting on Monday discussed the leadership issue in the context of 23 party leaders, including Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha and Anand Sharma, seeking an overhaul of the organisation and interim chief Sonia Gandhi expressed her unwillingness to continue and asked the party to elect a new president. Congress President Row: Veterans Back Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot Says Letter of Dissent 'Unbelievable'.

Veteran leaders like Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha -- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- appealed Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief on Sunday. Even Congress MP B Manickam Tagore and Karnataka PCC chief DK Shivakumar stood in support of Sonia Gandhi.

