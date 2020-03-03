Coronavirus Scare: Rahul Gandhi Tells Narendra Modi to Take Cue From Singapore PM, Says ‘Stop Playing Clown’ on Social Media

narendra-Modi-Rahul-Gandhi-IANS

New Delhi, March 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to give away all his social media accounts this Women's Day, and urged him to focus on the coronavirus emergency in the country. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to stop wasting India's time by playing the clown with his social media accounts at the time when the nation is gripped with panic and fear over the COVID-19 scare.

In his tweet, Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Corona virus challenge. The Congress leader also posted a video of Lee Hsien Loong, the Prime Minister of Singapore, in the same tweet, which showed how Singapore tackled the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

Here's the tweet:

Dear @PMOIndia, Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Corona virus challenge. Here's how it's done..#coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/jLZG5ISjwt — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 3, 2020

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Gandhi said, "Dear @PMOIndia, Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Corona virus challenge". Sharing Loong's video, Gandhi urged PM Modi to see how to tackle such a situation in India.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that on this Women's Day, which falls on March 8, he will give away all his social media accounts to "inspiring" women, for a day. "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions", the Prime Minister tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and "work together" on a day six new suspected coronavirus cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The Prime Minister also highlighted basic hygiene like washing hands frequently and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of the virus.