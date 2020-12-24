Jammu, December 24: Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party registered their first political victory in Jammu and Kashmir with their leader winning the recently concluded DDC elections in the union territory. Mehraj Malik was victorious from the Kahara constituency of Doda district. Malik took to Twitter to announce the same. He wrote, " Final results of Kahara constituency. I am proud to b 1st @aapleader from JammuAndKashmir to win DDC election, defeating BJP Congress &NC by more than double votes. Thanks all for voting me." AAP’s 26-Year Old Hanzel Fernandes Defeats Goa’s Political Heavyweight.

Malik thanked all the voters for supporting him. The AAP leader was able to secure 6535 votes. The Congress could secure only 3,024 votes in his constituency, while the BJP could amass 2,211 votes and the National Conference candidate got 1,588 votes. This marks a major victory for the party and paves a way for the political entrance in Jammu and Kashmir. DDC Election Results 2020: PAGD Sweeps Kashmir, BJP Holds Ground in Jammu.

Read the Tweet Here :

The Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections were the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in the state last year. It was conducted on 280 seats, 140 from Jammu and 140 in Kashmir. As per the latest trends, Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration had a big win after being victorious on 110 seats. The BJP emerged as a single largest party in the union territory with 75 seats.

