Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP’s Atishi Leads From Kalkaji, BJP’s Dharamveer Singh and Congress’ Shivani Chopra Trail Behind

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kalkaji, February 11: Atishi Marlena, who was defeated in the Lok Sabha Elections by BJP's Gautam Gambhir in the East Delhi Constituency, is leading from Kalkaji seat in the Delhi assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party leader is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's Dharamveer Singh and Indian National Congress' Shivani Chopra. The final results will be out by today evening. Check Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results Live News Updates.

Atishi, an Oxford University graduate, has been widely credited for her role in the upliftment of government schools in the national capital. She had said that education and health have been some core issues where AAP government, apart from women empowerment, has been working.

Contesting Congress candidate Shivani Chopra is the daughter of three-time Congress MLA and Delhi party president Subhash Chopra. BJP leader Dharamveer Singh also believes that Narendra Modi-led party's work will make them victorious in the assembly polls.