Delhi Elections 2020: 'Shaheen Bagh Will be Vacated on February 11, Immediately After Results', Says BJP's Anurag Thakur

BJP leader Anurag Thakur | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 4: Putting onus on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the ongoing anti-CAA agitation in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the area would be vacated immediately after the assembly election results are out. If the AAP is defeated, said the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, protesters would vacate the Shaheen Bagh within an hour.

"Delhi Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are backing Shaheen Bagh. On February 11, as the results would start pouring in, the protesters would begin leaving Shaheen Bagh. I can assure you," said Thakur, who was recently placed under a three-day campaign ban by the Election Commission for alleged inflammatory speech. Goli Maaro Remark Row: 'See Mood of Delhi', Says Anurag Thakur in Defence.

Watch: Anurag Thakur Says Shaheen Bagh Will be Vacated on Feb 11

#WATCH Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur says, "11 Feb ko nateeje aate -aate hi Shaheen Bagh bhi saaf hona shuru ho jaayega iska mein aapko vishwaas dilata hun". #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/U7dkOVuYQJ — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Results of the high-stake assembly elections in Delhi will be declared by the Election Commission on February 11. All 70 constituencies would be contested in a single phase on February 8. With the campaign entering into its last lap, the political circles in Delhi have turned polarised. "The BJP wants to divide people on the name of religion. They have no issues, no roadmap," said senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

On Shaheen Bagh, Kejriwal has refuted the BJP's allegations of providing support to the anti-CAA protests. While contending that Delhi has been facing commutation woes due to blockage of an arterial road at Shaheen Bagh, the Chief Minister said that he cannot be held responsible. "The law and order is with the central government. If the MHA wants, the protest site could be cleared within minutes. They will do it immediately after the election ends," the AAP chief said.