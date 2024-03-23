Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends ED Custody of BRS Leader K Kavitha Till March 26 (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, March 23: A court here on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, an accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case, till March 26.

The federal probe agency has sought a five-day extension of her custody.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. Supreme Court Dismisses BRS Leader K Kavitha’s Plea Against ED Summons in Delhi Excise Policy Case.

After producing her in court, the ED said that she was confronted with the statements of four people and a forensic report of the data extracted from her phone. The probe agency also told the court that raids were being conducted at the house of her nephew in Hyderabad. K Kavitha Arrested by ED: Delhi Court Reserves Order on Enforcement Directorate’s Plea Seeking BRS MLC’s Custody in Excise Policy Case.

K Kavitha Alleges Fake Case:

VIDEO | Delhi excise policy case: "It is a fake case, but we are fighting it. Why politicians are being arrested during the elections? The ECI should intervene and protect the democracy in this country," says arrested BRS leader K Kavitha (@RaoKavitha) after her ED custody was… pic.twitter.com/4pxSUqHeHQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2024

K Kavitha's Lawyer on Court Order:

VIDEO | "Today, K Kavitha has been produced before the honourable court and ED filed a petition seeking five-day custody (of K Kavitha). But the court has given on three days custody," says arrested #BRS leader K Kavitha's advocate Lalitha Reddy. (Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/L8DKuYtc9z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2024

BRS leader's counsel filed a bail plea in court. Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on March 15.