Delhi Violence: BJP's Kapil Mishra Changes Tone Day After Issuing Ultimatum to Anti-CAA Protesters, Says 'Brotherhood Should Remain Intact'

New Delhi, February 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, accused of stoking tensions in the national capital with the pro-CAA rally he reportedly led a day earlier, appealed the residents for peace after violence broke out on Monday. The former MLA asked either sides of the protesters to exercise calm and "save the brotherhood" of Delhi. Resorting to violence would only worsen the situation, he added.

The change in Mishra's tone came a day after he issued an "ultimatum" to the anti-CAA demonstrators at Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad, warning them to vacate their site of protest within three days or face the wrath of enraged locals. A video was also uploaded by Mishra on his Twitter account, which showed him threatening to "hit the streets" if the anti-CAA demonstrators continue even after United States President Donald Trump's visit. Delhi Violence: One Civilian Succumbs to Injuries After Policeman Killed in Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters' Clash.

On Monday, violence gripped parts of North East Delhi, with stone pelting, vandalism and vehicle-torchings being reported. One policeman - head constable Ratan Lal - and a civilian, whose identity was yet to be confirmed, were killed in the clashes. While the constable was shot dead, another police official - DCP of Shahdara range, Amit Bhandari, was admitted at Max Hospital after sustaining injuries.

What Kapil Mishra Said

" I appeal to everyone to stop violence as it will not lead to any solution. Whether it is people who are supporting the CAA or those who are against it, I appeal everyone to maintain peace. Delhi's brotherhood should remain intact," said Mishra, a former legislator from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Ultimatum Issued by Him on Sunday

The violence on Monday compelled Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reach out to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Union Home Ministry, seeking immediate measures to restore law and order. "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," he said.

L-G Anil Baijal, who is responsible for the law and order in Delhi along with the MHA, appealed the top brass of Delhi Police to prevent the further breakdown of law and order. "Instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony," he said.