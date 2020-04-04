Diya is Lit to Celebrate Lord Ram's Return to Ayodhya, Not When Poor Are Dying Due to Coronavirus, Says Bhupesh Baghel Taking Dig At PM Narendra Modi's Appeal to Light Diya on 5th April 9 PM

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo Credits: ANI)

Raipur, April 3: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking people of India to light "diyas" and candles on April 5 during coronavirus lockdown. Bhupesh Baghel said that it is not appropriate to light "diya" during this distressing time when people are dying due to COVID-19, as it is lit to celebrate Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya. Coronavirus Cases Surge to 2,547 in India as Country Sees Largest Spike in a Day With 478 New Cases in Past 24 Hours; Death Toll Rises to 62.

Talking to reporters, The Chhattisgarh CM stated, “Diya is lit to celebrate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya from Lanka.” He added, “Dozens of people have died, and people are living in fear due to coronavirus in the country. In these circumstances, I do not think it is appropriate to light diya.” On Thursday, Baghel had also criticised the Prime Minister for imposing a 21-day lockdown in India without consulting the states.

Baghel's Statement:

Earlier in the day, PM Modi urged people to gather together for a unique exercise on April 5 at 9 pm to show they were together in the fight against coronavirus. The Prime Minister said, “On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony.”

PM Modi stated that lighting diya would send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection. He also urged people to follow social distancing. Earlier on March 19, PM Modi also gave the call of “Janata Curfew”, which was observed on March 22.

During his address to the nation on March 24, PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The country will remain under complete shutdown till April 14. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,537 in India. Sixty-two people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.