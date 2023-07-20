Bengaluru, July 20: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar is the richest MLA in India, according to a report. DK Shivakumar has assets worth Rs 1,413 crore, stated a report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW). The report also added that Karnataka has the most number of wealthiest legislators in the country. Of the 20 richest MLAs in India, 12 are from Karnataka.

While DK Shivakumar topped the list India's of richest MLAs, another legislator from Karnataka KH Puttaswamy Gowda ranked second. As per the ADR report, Puttaswamy Gowda has assets worth Rs 1,267 crore. The third position on the list is held by Priyakrishna, the youngest Congress MLA in the Karnataka assembly. The 39-year-old has declared assets of Rs 1,156 crore. Interestingly, Priyakrishna's father, M Krishnappa, holds 18th position on the list of top billionaires in Karnataka. Karnataka Government Received More Than 30,000 Suggestions for Bengaluru’s Development, Says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Other MLAs on the list of top 10 richest legislators in India are TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP's JS Patel, Congress's BS Suresh, YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Parag Singh of BJP, TS Baba of Congress and BJP's Mangalprabhat Lodha. Karnataka Assembly Witnesses Huge Ruckus as BJP MLAs Protest, Throw Papers at Speaker Over IAS Officers' Appointment for Opposition Party Meeting (Watch Video).

Top 10 Poorest MLAs in India List:

The list of top 10 poorest MLAs in India features BJP's Nirmal Kumar Dhara, Independent Makaranda Muduli, AAP's Narinder Pal Singh Sawna and Narinder Kaur Bharaj, JMM's Mangal Kalindi, TMC's Pundarikakshya Saha, Congress's Ram Kumar Yadav, SP's Anil Kumar Anil Pradhan, BJP's Ram Dangore and Vindo Bhiva Nikole of CPI(M).

The ADR report is based on affidavits submitted by 4,001 MLAs across 28 states and two union territories. Out of the 4,001 MLAs analysed, 44 percent (1,777) declared criminal cases against themselves. 28 percent MLAs declared serious criminial cases such as murder and crimes against women. Kerala has the most number of MLAs with criminal cases (70%), followed by Bihar (67%), Delhi (63%), Maharashtra (62%), Telangana (61%) and Tamil Nadu (60%).

