New Delhi, December 21: The Election Commission of India is ready to implement 'One Nation, One Election' system. Sunil Arora, the Chief Election Commissioner said, "We are ready for that. After all broad amendments (in laws) by the legislature, Election Commission of India (ECI) is ready for the One Nation One Poll,” while speaking to News 18. Arora's statement comes a month after PM Narendra Modi endorsed the idea of 'One Nation, One Election.' One Nation One Election: Modi Government to Form Committee on Holding Simultaneous Polls to Lok Sabha And State Assemblies.

PM Modi said that the system was important in India as elections taking after few months impacts the work related to development of the country.“Elections are held at different places every few months and hamper the developmental work and all of you know about it. Therefore, it’s a must to have a deep study and deliberation on One Nation, One Election,” Modi had said in November. All India Presiding Officers Conference 2020: PM Narendra Modi Pitches for 'One Nation, One Election' as Need of India.

Though any political parties are not in favour of 'One Nation, One Election' system, including Congress party which termed it as an 'impractical idea', this system of elections has been endorsed several times. In 2015, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, headed by E M Sudarsana Natchiappan had also recommended this system. In 2018, Law Commission in its draft report had endorsed that all elections in a calendar year be conducted together.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).