Mumbai, November 30: The exit poll results of the assembly elections 2023 will be declared today, November 30, after 6.30 pm, once voting in Telangana concludes. The exit poll results of all five states, including Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, will be released this evening. The voting in the five states was held between November 7 and November 30. The results of the five assembly elections will be declared on Sunday, December 3.

Election Commission Bans Exit Polls

On October 31, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notification prohibiting the publication of exit poll results from November 7 till the evening of November 30. The poll body then said the ban would remain in effect from 7 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30. This means exit poll results of all five states which went to polls between November 7 and November 30 will be declared today post-6.30 pm. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Cash, Liquor, Drugs Seizures at Rs 690 Crore in State As Voting Concludes.

What Is Exit Poll?

An exit poll is conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. In simple terms, exit polls indicate which political party or candidate will likely win the elections.

When Did the Five States Went to Poll?

The five states went to poll between November 7 and November 30. Mizoram went to vote on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana is exercising the right to vote today, November 30.

Date and Time of Exit Polls 2023

With all eyes set on the exit poll results of the 2023 assembly elections, it must be noted that the exit poll results will be declared today, November 30, after 6:30 pm, once voting ends in Telangana, which is likely to conclude at 6 pm. The exit poll results of Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will more or less indicate the assembly election outcomes, which will be declared on Sunday, December 3. Assembly Polls 2023: Election Commission Bans Exit Polls from Nov 7 Till Nov 30 Evening.

Where To Watch Exit Poll Results Live?

The exit poll results of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will be live-streamed on various news channels. Besides, one can also check the exit poll results on Facebook and Twitter, where several users and political pundits will share timely updates about the assembly election exit poll results.

The five states' assembly elections hold significance as they are seen as the semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to occur next year. Currently, the Congress party is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP is ruling Madhya Pradesh. MNF and BRS are in power in Mizoram and Telangana, respectively.

