Kolkata, December 4: A senior minister in the West Bengal Cabinet has filed two separate FIRs at two police stations in Kolkata against the leader of opposition in state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, over the latter and other BJP MLAs donning T-shirts with 'Mamata Chor' (Mamata is a thief) written on them during a public demonstration on Monday. The FIRs have been lodged at Maidan and Hare Street police stations by state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. West Bengal Assembly Winter Session: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari Suspended From House for Entire Session for Unruly Behaviour

In her complaint, Bhattacharya claimed that such an act is a blatant insult of the Chief Minister who is the executive head of the state. On Monday, the members of the BJP’s legislative team were protesting on Red Road near the Assembly premises against the decision of Speaker Biman Banerjee to suspend the leader of opposition for the entire winter session that is presently underway. Adhikari was suspended on November 28 for making "objectionable remarks" against the Speaker. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Files Complaint Against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Over Remarks on Sending MLAs to Jail

Adhikari was leading the BJP legislators in the protest, where all the protesting party MLAs donned T-shirts with 'Mamata Chor' written on them. According to Bhattacharya, it is 'unimaginable' that the opposition MLAs could come up with an act with such 'bad taste'. “This is a criminal offence and criminal proceedings should be initiated in the matter. The chair of the Chief Minister has been insulted, and hence the matter should be taken very seriously,” she said.

