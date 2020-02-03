Gandhi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Gandhi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. (Photo Credit: File)

New Delhi, February 3: The polling for the Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi will take place on February 8, along with the rest of 69 Vidhan Sabha constituencies. The triangular contest is expected to be a close fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The results of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls will be announced on February 11 by the Election Commission of India.

Earlier in 2016, Aam Aadmi Party fielded Anil Kumar Bajpai against BJP candidate Jitendra Choudhary and secured victory from the seat. This time AAP has given ticket to Naveen Choudhary, while BJP has fielded Anil Bajpayee. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from this seat. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: Check Full EC Schedule Here.

It is to be known that under the leadership of convenor Arvind Kejriwal, AAP witnessed a massive victory in 2015 Assembly elections. It won a whopping 67 out of the 70 constituencies of Delhi assembly. Following this, Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister for second consecutive time. While, BJP managed to secure only three seats and the Congress failed to open its electoral tally.

According to the pre-poll surveys, AAP-led government is most likely to return to power. As per the C-Voter opinion poll, AAP might win in 59 out of the 70 seats, while BJP was predicted to recover to eight seats. the Congress was projected to bag three constituencies. However, the poll predicts a resurgence for the BJP, with the Shaheen Bagh protests turning into a top poll issue.