Shimla, December 8: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election results 2022 will be held. Initial reports on leads gained by the ruling BJP, Congress and AAP will start emerging shortly after the commencement of counting, while the final Himachal Pradesh assembly election results 2022 would be declared by evening. LatestLY will bring live news updates on the Himachal Pradesh assembly election results 2022 for its readers throughout the counting process. Stay with us to get instant updates on the poll results of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Polling for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly was held in a single-phase on November 12. The poll results will decided the fate of 412 candidates, including 24 women. The main contest is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also trying to make inroads in the hill state. Interesting electoral contest will be seen in Mandi, Seraj, Nahan, Solan, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Rampur, Hamirpur, Kasauli, Shimla Rural, Dharamshala, Shimla, Una, Bilaspur, Shri Naina Devi Ji, Harauli, Nadaun, Dalhousie, Darang and Nagrota assembly constituency.

The list of key candidates in the Himachal Pradesh election includes Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Chetram Thakur (Congress), Mahinder Rana (CPI-M), Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress), Ram Kumar (BJP), Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Congress), Vijay Agnihotri (BJP), Asha Kumari (Congress), DS Thakur (BJP), Manish Sareen (AAP), Kaul Singh Thakur (Congress), Puran Chand Thakur (BJP), Sunita Thakur (AAP), Vikramaditya Singh (Congress), Ravi Mehta (BJP), Harish Janartha (Congress), Sanjay Sood (BJP), Chaman Rakesh Ajta (AAP), Tikender Singh Pawar (CPI-M) and Ranveer Singh (BJP).

Ajay Mahajan (Congress), Manishi Kumari (AAP), Bhawani Paathania (Congress), Rakesh Pathania (BJP), Rajan Sushant (AAP) RS Bali (Congress), Arun Kumar Mehra (BJP), Umakant Dogra (AAP), Vipin Parmar (BJP), Jagdish Sapheia (Congress), Ravinder Singh (AAP), Rajinder Singh Rana (Congress), Ranjit Singh (BJP), Anil Rana (AAP), Kuldeep Rathore (Congress), Rakesh Singha (CPI-M), Ajay Shyam (BJP), Attar Singh (AAP) and Suresh Bhardwaj (BJP) are also among key candidates.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed over 75 percent voter turnout. Facing strong winds of anti-incumbency, the BJP leadership led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "charisma", while listing its achievements before people during the campaigning. The Congress party, which is eyeing to return to the helm, tried to woo 2.5 lakh strong government employees, the state's crucial vote bank, with a promise of restoring the old pension scheme.

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP had won 44 seats, the Congress 21, the CPI(M) one and Independents two. Who will Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls? To know the answer, follow the live news updates on counting of votes and the results here.