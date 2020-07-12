Shimla, July 12: A video came to the fore showing former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh along with several Congress leaders at his Shimla-based residence. The party members, most from the state top brass, had gathered for a lunch party organised by the ex-CM. Chinese Man Sent Into Institutional Quarantine in Himachal Pradesh After Failing to Produce COVID-19 Negative Test Report in Kaloha.

Among those in attendance at the party includes Congress state unit chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and other veteran leaders of the group.

Their gathering comes amid the restrictions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission. The Union Health Ministry has warned against mass get-togethers as may lead to violation of social distancing norms.

Watch Video of Lunch Party at Virbhadra Singh's Residence

#WATCH Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh organised a lunch party at his residence in Shimla earlier today. State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri & many other Congress leader attended the function. pic.twitter.com/janseoq4bF — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Rathore, while speaking to reporters following the get-together of Congress leaders at Virbhadra's residence, said the matter should not be politicised. The party members had convened at the ex-CM's residence as they were not able to meet him on his birthday last month - due to the imposition of lockdown.

"This lunch has been organised to celebrate the birthday of Virbhadra ji which could not be celebrated earlier due to some restrictions. It should not be linked to politics. Virbhadra ji is a senior leader and I have his blessings," Rathore said.

