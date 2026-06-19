'I Am Ready to Quit Party Chief's Post': Emotional Uddhav Thackeray Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis; Eknath Shinde Hits Back

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal to his remaining loyalists on Friday, declaring his willingness to step down from the party’s top post if supporters no longer had trust and faith in his leadership. The statement came during the party's 60th Foundation Day event in Mumbai, organized against the backdrop of a severe internal crisis. Reports indicate a fresh split within the parliamentary ranks, with six out of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs reportedly shifting allegiance toward the ruling alliance.

Responding sharply from his own parallel foundation day rally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a direct dig at Thackeray, suggesting that the former chief minister needs deep introspection rather than emotional appeals. Addressing a packed gathering of party workers, a visibly emotional Thackeray stated that he would not force himself onto the leadership structure if his core base had lost confidence in him. 'I Apologize to Electors': Uddhav Thackeray After Majority of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Defect to Eknath Shinde Camp.

"I am ready to quit the party chief's post right now if you don't have trust and faith in me," Thackeray told the crowd. "I have only one condition—this Shiv Sena (UBT) must not be handed over to thieves and looters." Thackeray defended his record against ongoing criticism regarding his accessibility and political strategy. He also explicitly apologized to the electorate who voted for the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates in the recent 2024 general elections, expressing deep regret over the unexpected departure of elected representatives who chose to jump ship.

The political temperature rose further when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed Thackeray’s emotional posture during his faction's official event. Shinde asserted that political desertions are a structural failure of Thackeray's personal leadership style rather than external conspiracies. "Instead of making emotional speeches, an introspection should be done on why people are continuously abandoning you," Shinde stated, addressing his supporters.

Referring to the shifting loyalties of the Lok Sabha MPs, Shinde categorized the recent political developments as merely a preliminary phase. "This is just a trailer; the full movie is yet to come," Shinde added, hinting that further defections from the Thackeray camp could be expected in the near future. This fresh political friction marks another volatile chapter in the ongoing feud that began in 2022. At that time, Eknath Shinde led a sweeping rebellion of 40 MLAs, successfully toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government led by Thackeray. Why Are 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Leaving Uddhav Thackeray Camp?.

'I Am Ready to Quit Party Chief's Post'

I am ready to quit party chief's post if you don't have trust and faith in me: an emotional Uddhav tells supporters at Mumbai event. Introspection should be done on why people are abandoning you: Eknath Shinde takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/bChlqjQvlz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2026

The Election Commission subsequently recognized Shinde's faction as the official Shiv Sena, allocating them the traditional "bow and arrow" symbol, which forced Thackeray to re-establish his base under the "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)" banner. The latest dynamic involving the parliamentary group indicates that despite the passage of time, the fight for the authentic legacy of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray remains a highly contested and unresolved conflict in Maharashtra politics.

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