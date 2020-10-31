Patna, October 31: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the campaign trail in Bihar, accused the Congress of "questioning" the valour of Indian Army jawans posted at the Ladakh border with China. The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that if he the reveals information that is yet to be made public, the Congress would struggle to face the citizens. China Would've Been 'Thrown Out in 15 Mins' if Congress Was in Power, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

Rajnath issued the remarks while addressing an election rally in Patna. The Defence Minister lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has accused the Narendra Modi government of taking insufficient action in face of a Chinese transgression in Ladakh.

"Congress is questioning bravery of our soldiers. It's being said that China has captured 1,200 square kilometres of land, it will be difficult for them to save face if I make a disclosure," the Defence Minister said.

Watch Video of Rajnath Singh Hitting Out at Congress

#WATCH: Congress is questioning bravery of our soldiers. It's being said that China has captured 1200 sq km of land, it will be difficult for them to save face if I make a disclosure: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Patna #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/bbabReiK1C — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

The BJP-led government at the Centre has come under fierce criticism of the Congress over the ongoing faceoff at the Ladakh border. The saffron party has, however, upped the ante against the Congress amid the ongoing Bihar elections, accusing the party of "speaking the language of Pakistan".

"I was the Home Minister when 40 of our soldiers lost their lives in Pulwama attack, they called it a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister to get sympathy ahead of elections. We'd rather sit at home than do such disgusting politics," Rajnath said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).