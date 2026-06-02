Is K Annamalai Leaving BJP? High-Level Meeting With Amit Shah Sparks Rumours

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai met with the party's central leadership in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss his future within the party, amid widespread indications that he is preparing to exit the organization. According to party sources, Annamalai held individual meetings with BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh. While discussions regarding his potential departure concluded following his high-level meeting with Shah, sources close to the development note that the former state chief has not yet formally tendered his resignation to the central leadership. Will K Annamalai Launch a New Political Party? BJP Leader Responds to Speculation (Watch Video).

The political situation remains fluid, with further discussions likely to take place tonight between Nitin Nabin and Annamalai to deliberate on the matter. Annamalai is expected to return to Tamil Nadu shortly, where he will address the media in a comprehensive press conference scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday. The leadership meetings follow months of reported strategic differences between Annamalai and the BJP’s central high command. Speculation regarding his exit intensified after recent disagreements regarding the party's approach in Tamil Nadu, particularly concerning independent grassroots expansion versus building traditional electoral alliances ahead of the state's assembly elections. K Annamalai Meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi Amidst Speculation on His Future in BJP.

K Annamalai Holds High-Level Meetings With Amit Shah And Nitin Nabin

As per Sources, "Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai met Union HM Amit Shah. K Annamalai also met BJP President Nitin Nabin and senior leader BL Santosh. He held discussions concerning his resignation. The discussions concluded with his meeting with HM Amit Shah. They… pic.twitter.com/LIysMj37wW — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Annamalai joined the BJP in 2020 and served as its Tamil Nadu state unit president from 2021 until early 2025. Known for his assertive campaigning style, he significantly increased the party's visibility in a state traditionally dominated by regional Dravidian parties. If Annamalai proceeds with his resignation, political analysts suggest it could trigger a notable shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, especially amid reports that he may look to chart an independent political course or launch a regional people's movement.

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