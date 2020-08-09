Srinagar, August 9: Hours after terrorists attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist Abdul Hamid Najar in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam, four leaders resigned from the party on Sunday. Najar, the president of Badgam BJP OBC Morcha, is battling for life in a hospital. Among those who resigned after the attack are the BJP general-secretary Budgam and the general-secretary MM Morcha Budgam. Jammu And Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha Refers to Kashmir as 'Heaven of India', Assures People 'There Won't Be Any Bias Against Anyone'.

Earlier today, terrorists opened fire at Najar near the railway station when was on a morning walk. Najar has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment and his condition is said to be critical. Ravinder Raina, president of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, described the attack on Najar as an act of cowardice and said that the increasing attacks on party workers in the Kashmir valley show Pakistan's frustration.

"Today, the tricolour and BJP flag have reached every nook and corner in the valley, causing frustration to Pakistan which has started attacking the BJP activists through its terrorists. We will intensify our activities and will hoist the tricolour and party flag in every house," Raina was quoted by India Today as saying. Pakistan Violates Unprovoked Ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Mankote Sector.

There is a spike in attacks on local BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few months. Terrorists killed a BJP Sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad Khanday, in Qazigund area of Kulgam district on August 6. Just 48 hours before Khanday's murder, militants had shot and critically injured another BJP Panch, Arif Ahmad in Akhran area of Kulgam district. In July, BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by militants at Bandipora district.

