The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept the civic polls in Karimnagar with victory in 34 out of the 58 seats contested. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged second, winning 12 divisions, whereas All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was restricted to 6 seats. The Congress ended up drawing a blank., While other secured 6 seats. Counting of votes has begun and the first trends on winners in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections are expected to be released shortly. Stay tuned here for the updates.

Hyderabad, January 27: Counting of votes is underway for the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections, which were held on January 24, 2020. The results would be declared today by the State Election Commission (SEC). The municipal body had witnessed polling in 58 divisions, whereas, the winner in two seats were declared unanimously. Stay tuned here for the live news updates and trends of Karimnagar civic poll results 2020.

In the voting held three days ago, a turnout of 62.19 percent was recorded -- up from 59 percent registered in the 2014 elections. The updated electoral roll of the SEC had listed a total of 2,72,692 eligible voters for the Karimnagar municipal polls.

The polls held on Friday witnessed the candidature of 369 aspirants. Among prominent personalities who exercised their right to franchise include several key personalities turning out to TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, Collector K Shashanka, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, among others.

Results of other municipal corporations and urban local bodies were declared by the SEC on Saturday. The state-ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) registered a landslide win, bagging 109 out of the 136 ULBs and 10 out of the 13 municipal corporations. The Congress and the BJP suffered a rout, whereas, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen improved its tally in Hyderabad and Bhainsa municipal bodies.