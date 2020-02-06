Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: BS Yediyurappa to Induct 10 Defectors From Congress-JDS as Ministers, Check Names

CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, February 6: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has proposed names of 10 legislators to Governor Vajubhai Vala to be inducted into the state cabinet. Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office to the 10 MLAs in the glasshouse of Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had initially planned to induct 13 MLAs in the second cabinet expansion. Minister Should Be Made from Hyderabad-Karnataka Region: BJP's Raju Gowda.

Those who have been recommended to be made cabinet ministers include ST Someshkar, Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao, Anand Singh, Dr K Sudhakar, BA Basavarja, Arabail Hebbar Shivaram, Basavanagowda Channabasavangowda Patil, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda and Shrimant Balasaheb Patil. Interestingly, of these 10, eight legislators are Congress turncoats. K Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda had defected the Janata Dal (Secular). Tipu Sultan Row: Karnataka Government Takes U-Turn, Decides Not to Remove Chapters on Mysore Ruler From School Textbooks.

Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who is among the 11 rebel Congress MLAs who won on BJP tickets in the December by-elections after being disqualified, was not inducted in the cabinet. It was earlier reported that the BJP had planned to induct 13 MLAs. However, the induction of three more MLAs had to be deferred amid fears of revolt by dissidents, lobbying for cabinet berths in the 34-member ministry.

The 10 legislators being inducted into the cabinet were among the 14 Congress and 3 JD(S) rebels whose resignations from the assembly led to the fall of the 14-month-old JD-S-Congress coalition government on July 23 and the return of the BJP to power again in the southern state on July 26.

In the 225-member House, including one nominated and two vacant, with by-elections in their assembly segments pending a high court verdict on their May 2018 assembly poll results, the ruling BJP has 117, the opposition Congress 68 and JD-S 34.