Bengaluru, April 30: The votes of Bellary municipal corporation and nine other civic bodies were counted on Friday. The Karnataka urban local bodies results were declared in the evening. The Congress won the Bellary Municipal Corporation Election 2021. The grand old party won 19 out of 39 wards in the civic body. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 13 seats, and five wards were won by independents.

From ward no 3 of the Bellary municipal corporation, Congress leader M Prabhanjan Kumar, contested as an Independent candidate as he was denied a ticket by the party. He won the election with a margin of over 2,802 votes. His nearest rival, Basavaraj Gowda B received 1,308 votes. Notably, Notably, Karnataka State Minister B Sriramulu also campaigned for the Bellary Municipal Corporation Elections 2021. Karnataka Urban Local Body Election Results 2021.

The Congress also emerged victorious in the Bidar Municipal Council. The Congress won 15 seats in Bidar City Municipal Council. Meanwhile, the BJP bagged eight seats. The Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won seven and two seats, respectively. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one seat. Polls did not take place in two wards. Karnataka Urban Local Body Elections 2021 Results Latest Update.

The Karnataka Urban Local Body Elections 2021 were conducted on April 27. The 10 local bodied which went for polls on Tuesday were - Vijayapura Municipal Corporation in Bengaluru Rural, Ballari City Corporation in Ballari, , Ramanagaram City Municipal Corporation and Channapatna City Municipal Corporation in Ramanagara district, Bhadravathi City Municipal Corporation and Thirthahalli Town Panchayat in Shivamogga district, , Madikeri City corporation of Kodagu district, Bidar City Corporation in Bidar, Gudibande Town Panchayat of Chikkaballapura district and Beluru City Municipal Council of Hassan district. The polling was conducted as per COVID-19 protocols issued by the Centre.

