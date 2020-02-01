Karol Bagh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Karol Bagh Vidhan Sabha (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 1: Voting in the Karol Bagh Vidhan Sabha constituency will be held on February 8. The Karol Bagh assembly is one of the 70 Delhi assembly constituencies. In the last election held in 2015, Karol Bagh assembly constituency had a voter turnout of 68 percent and the seat was won by Vishesh Ravi from AAP by winning 67429 votes. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on February 8. The counting of votes and results will be done on February 11. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Over 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise, according to the final electoral roll published on January 6. In the upcoming polls due this month, the AAP has fielded Vishesh Ravi while the Congress has given its ticket to Gourav Kumar from the Karol Bagh assembly seat while the BJP has given its ticket to Yogender Chandoliya of BJP. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In the upcoming polls, Delhi is set to witness a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. According to details by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the total population of Delhi is 20,143,686.

In Delhi, the smallest constituency in terms of area is Ballimaran while the largest constituency is Narela. According to details available, the smallest constituency in terms of voters is Chandni Chowk with 1,25,684 voters while the largest is 4,23,682 voters. In the age group of 18-25 years, there are 17,34,565 voters, in the age group 25-40 years, there are 62,36,046 voters, in the age group of 40 to 60, the total number of voters are 49,62,823 while there are 18,52,948 voters above 60 years of age.

In the Assembly elections in 2015, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress and the RJD drew a blank.