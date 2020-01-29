Kerala UDF MLAs Stage Protest in State Assembly Against CAA, Raise 'Recall Governor' Slogan Against Arif Mohammad Khan

Slogans raised against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in state assembly. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, January 29: The United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs staged a protest against the CAA and proposed NRC in the state assembly on Wednesday and also raised the slogan of "Recall Governor" as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan arrived in the house. When khan began his policy address, the opposition members walked out of the assembly hall raising slogans. After boycotting the policy address, they staged a sit-in protest at the gate of the Assembly. Kerala Assembly Resolution Against CAA Has No Legal, Constitutional Validity, Says Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs also staged a walk-out from the assembly as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan began his address to the MLAs. Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan Calls Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's Comments on Anti-CAA Resolution 'Unfortunate', Says Citizenship Act Violates Constitution.

#WATCH Thiruvananthapuram: United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs block Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as he arrives in the assembly for the budget session. CM Pinarayi Vijayan also accompanying the Governor. pic.twitter.com/oXLRgyN8Et — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The state assembly marshals escorted Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to his chair as the United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs continued to raise slogans against the governor.

After nearly 10 minutes of protest, watch and ward personnel removed the opposition members using force and cleared the governor's way to the dias. As soon as the Governor reached the dias, the national anthem was played but the opposition members gathered at the well of the House and started the 'Governor go back' slogans soon after it's completion.