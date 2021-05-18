Kochi, May 18: KK Shailaja, who received praise for her handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Kerala as the state's Health Minister, is not part of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's new cabinet. The CPI(M) today released a list of leaders who will take oath as state ministers. The list of ministers has new faces as all sitting ministers, including KK Shailaja, and except Pinarayi Vijayan, have been dropped. Shailaja has been named CPI(M)'s chip whip in the assembly. Kerala Government: CPI(M) Releases List of Ministers in CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet.

The exclusion of Shailaja from Vijayan's cabinet came as a surprise to many as she was seen as a top-performing minister when the first wave of COVID-19 hit Kerala. Besides her handling of COVID-19 situation, Shailaja was also lauded for her role in checking the Nipah virus. Many took to social media to express their displeasure over the exclusion of Shailaja from the cabinet. Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan Dedicates ‘Grand Victory’ to People; Hits Out at Congress, BJP.

Netizens React in Displeasure at KK Shailaja's Exclusion From Kerala Cabinet:

Are they making KK Shailaja CM? Then okay. No other reason is acceptable. Don't even try. Swearing in is going to be rest of us just swearing at you. — Nisha Susan (@chasingiamb) May 18, 2021

KK Shailaja deserves to be in the Kerala cabinet. Thoroughly disappointing news about her exclusion. I hope they reconsider. There is a whiff of sexism to this. Even with the criterion that besides the CM, cabinet will be all new faces, I think ShailajaT merits an exception. — Manu S Pillai 🇮🇳 (@UnamPillai) May 18, 2021

True, this. There is a reason the LDF won a second term and KK Shailaja won by the biggest margin. @vijayanpinarayi this needs a rethink asap. https://t.co/7E0V1PGwUk — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) May 18, 2021

Chief whip? Seriously? That’s taking the archaic Indian education system a bit too literally.#KKShailaja — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) May 18, 2021

Sorry to see @shailajateacher leave the Kerala cabinet. Aside from her reputed competence & efficiency, I always found her helpful, responsive & accessible as Health Minister, esp during the #Covid crisis. She will be missed. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 18, 2021

CPI(M) and LDF asked votes saying this is a vote for continuity. Bringing new faces is welcome, but why all? Where is the continuity? KK Shailaja won a landslide victory, she not being part of the cabinet shows this vote was not for continuity — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) May 18, 2021

Shailaja, who won the assembly election by a huge margin over 60,000 votes from Mattannur, was named as the "Top Thinker of the Year 2020" by the UK-based Prospect magazine in September last year. Many also believe that her contribution as Health Minister amid the pandemic played key role in CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front's victory in Kerala.

The LDF retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 41 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) drew a blank. The second Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, to be sworn in on May 20, will have a 21-member cabinet. MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, Mohd Riyas, Dr R Bindu, Veena George and V Abdul Rahman are among new ministers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).