Kochi, May 18: KK Shailaja, who received praise for her handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Kerala as the state's Health Minister, is not part of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's new cabinet. The CPI(M) today released a list of leaders who will take oath as state ministers. The list of ministers has new faces as all sitting ministers, including KK Shailaja, and except Pinarayi Vijayan, have been dropped. Shailaja has been named CPI(M)'s chip whip in the assembly. Kerala Government: CPI(M) Releases List of Ministers in CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet.

The exclusion of Shailaja from Vijayan's cabinet came as a surprise to many as she was seen as a top-performing minister when the first wave of COVID-19 hit Kerala. Besides her handling of COVID-19 situation, Shailaja was also lauded for her role in checking the Nipah virus. Many took to social media to express their displeasure over the exclusion of Shailaja from the cabinet. Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan Dedicates ‘Grand Victory’ to People; Hits Out at Congress, BJP.

Netizens React in Displeasure at KK Shailaja's Exclusion From Kerala Cabinet:

Shailaja, who won the assembly election by a huge margin over 60,000 votes from Mattannur, was named as the "Top Thinker of the Year 2020" by the UK-based Prospect magazine in September last year. Many also believe that her contribution as Health Minister amid the pandemic played key role in CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front's victory in Kerala.

The LDF retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 41 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) drew a blank. The second Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, to be sworn in on May 20, will have a 21-member cabinet. MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, Mohd Riyas, Dr R Bindu, Veena George and V Abdul Rahman are among new ministers.

