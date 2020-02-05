Krishna Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Krishna Nagar Assembly Seat (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Krishna Nagar, February 5: The Krishna Nagar Sabha seat in Delhi will see a fierce battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Krishna Nagar assembly constituency, a total of 13 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by 1,90,152 registered voters, including 1,00,523 male, 89,626 female and 3 third gender. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The AAP has given its ticket to sitting MLA SK Bagga. The BJP has declared Dr Anil Goyal as its candidate, while Congress nominated Dr Ashok Kumar Walia. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24.

Mahila Colony, Geeta Colony, Jheel Khuranja, Rani Garden, Rani Garden Extension, Shastri Nagar, New Lahore Colony, Krishna Nagar, East Krishna Nagar, Radehy Puri Extension, Jagat Puri, Anarkali Garden, Jitar Nagar are some localities which fall under this constituency.

Voting will take place on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, AAP came to power by winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The remaining three seats were secured by BJP. According to an IANS and Cvoter survey, AAP is likely to come to power as over 50 percent respondents said they were "satisfied" with the party's performance.