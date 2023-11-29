BRS leader KT Rama Rao was spotted donating blood at a blood donation camp in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 29. In a video shared by ANI, a doctor can be seen collecting blood from the Telangana minister while he lay back on a bed with closed eyes. The blood donation campaign was organised at Telangana Bhawan in Hyderabad ahead of polls. It must be noted that the nearly 119-member Telangana Assembly will go to polls on Thursday, November 29. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with those of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Nampally Congress MLA Candidate Feroz Khan Allegedly Offers Rs 1 Lakh to Voter Ahead of Polls, Booked.

KT Rama Rao Donates Blood:

#WATCH | BRS leader KT Rama Rao donates blood during a blood donation camp organised at Telangana Bhawan in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/pHcqVD1bp7 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).