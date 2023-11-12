Jaipur, November 12: The Lachmangarh assembly election 2023 in Rajasthan state will be held on Saturday, November 25. The Vidhan Sabha elections in Rajasthan will witness a direct fight between the ruling party, the Indian National Congress (INC), and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Lachmangarh Vidhan Sabha seat will see BJP leader Subhash Mehria taking on sitting MLA and Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra.

The Lachmangarh assembly is one of the key seats in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly and comes under the Sikar district. Voting for the Lachmangarh assembly constituency in Rajasthan will take place on November 25, with the counting of votes on December 3. It must be noted that the assembly elections in Rajasthan for the 200-member assembly will be held in a single phase. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: From Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to Divya Maderna and CP Joshi, List of Key Candidates of Congress and Their Constituencies.

Candidates for Lachmangarh Elections 2023:

The Congress party has fielded sitting MLA and senior leader Govind Singh Dotasra for the Lachmangarh assembly election. Govind Singh Dotasra will be up against BJP leader Subhash Mehra, who has been given a ticket by the saffron party. At present, Dotasara is the Congress party's state unit chief. The Lachhmangarh assembly seat has been a fortress for Govind Singh Dotasra, who has been winning the assembly seat since the 2008 Vidhan Sabha polls.

On the other hand, Subhash Mehria has been switching parties so far in his political career. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Subhash Mehria, who once represented BJP, was fielded from Sika on a Congress ticket. Nathdwara Election 2023: BJP Candidate Kunwar Vishwaraj Singh Mewar To Take On Congress Leader CP Joshi, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Lachmangarh Elections Result 2018:

In the 2018 assembly elections in Lachmangarh, Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra won the Vidhan Sabha seat by a margin of over 20,000 votes. He defeated BJP leader Dinesh Joshi, who emerged as the runner-up in the 2018 Vidhan Sabha polls. It must be noted that Govind Singh Dotasra is the sitting MLA and has been winning the Lachmangarh assembly constituency since contesting the seat for the first time in 2008.

Will Govind Singh Dotasra retain the Lachmangarh assembly seat, or will BJP's Subhash Mehria snatch victory from the Congress leader? Only time will tell.

