Mumbai, October 2: Every year October 2 is celebrated as Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. But many forgets that October 2 is also the birth date of another freedom fighter and Independent India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Besides being India's second Prime Minister, Shastri also served as the country's sixth Home Minister from 1961-63. Today, India celebrates Lal Bahadur Shastri's 118 birthday anniversary. On Lal Bahadur Shastri's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about India "Man of Peace". Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022: Know Birth Anniversary Date, History, Political Career and Significance of the Day That Pays Tribute to 2nd Prime Minister of India.

The legacy that Lal Bahadur Shastri left behind and the role that he played in India's pre-independence and post-Independence era is not only commendable but also part of history. Shastri led from front and helped India become a self-reliant country by promoting the White revolution first and then following it up with the Green revolution. On his 118th birth anniversary, we look at some interesting and unique facts Shastri.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts

Did you know former Prime Minister Bahadur Shastri was born as Lal Bahadur Srivastava? He received the title 'Shastri' as a mark of his scholarly success in 1926. Surprisingly, it was a bachelors degree that he received from the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi.

Shastri dropped his surname 'Srivastava' - a caste-based surname while he was working for the betterment of the Harijan community in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Shasti, who served as India's 2nd Prime Minister shares his birthday with the Father of the Nation - Mahatma Gandhi. Both their birthday's are celebrated on October 2.

In order to attend school, a young Shastri would swim the Ganges twice a day. Interestingly, he would tie the books on top of his head. Shastri swam everyday as he could not afford to take a boat back then.

Did you know as a child, Lal Bahadur Shastri was lost when his mother was taking bath in the Ganges. Back then, Shastri was just three months old. However, after an FIR, a cowherd returned Shastri to his mother.

While Lal Bahadur Shastri raised his voice against the dowry system and caste system, he also accepted dowry. Yes, that's true. During his wedding to Lalita Devi in 1927, Shastri accepted a khadi cloth and a spinning wheel as part of the dowry.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was so humble and tolerant that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru once called him half civilised as Shastri would only appear in dhoti and kurta.

As a Minister of Police and Transport Control, Shastri brought in reformed changes. For the first time, women were appointed as drivers and conductors. Besides, Shastri was also the first person who used water jets to disperse crowd instead of resorting to lathi charge.

After his death, Shastri became the first person to receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, posthumously. Shastri was coined the term "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" and also uplifted the country after it lost the 1962 war with China. He led India to victory in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war which was further highlighted by him signing the Tashkent Declaration with then Pakistani president, Muhammad Ayub Khan, to end the 1965 war.

