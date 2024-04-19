Tura, April 19: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma cast his vote at Walbakgre polling station in Tura, on Friday. He stood in a queue to cast his vote. After exercising his right to vote, Sangma said that he reached the polling station with hope to cast his vote early but was surprised to find people lined up already.

The Chief Minister drove to the polling station this morning. He appealed to people to come out and exercise their democratic right. Meanwhile, the candidate for the ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Tura Lok Sabha seat, Agatha Sangma also cast her vote in the morning. She said: “Generally, in parliamentary elections, we see less voter turnout in comparison to the Assembly polls. But this time, people have been coming out in large numbers to exercise their voting rights, which is a good sign.” Meghalaya Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's Toughest Unmotorable Polling Station, Nongrait, Braces for Polling on April 19.

Agatha Sangma added that the core issue in this poll is infrastructure development in the state and providing employment to youths. She also said: “It is really encouraging to see women coming out to vote in large numbers in the early morning also. It takes a lot of effort for women to line up in the polling stations early in the morning. However, their attendance in good numbers is a positive sign for democracy.”

Two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya went to polls in the first phase of these general elections. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma cast his vote at Walbakgre polling station in Tura, on Friday. He stood in a queue to cast his vote. After exercising his right to vote, Sangma said that he reached the polling station with hope to cast his vote early but was surprised to find people lined up already. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: Voting Begins in 102 Constituencies, Over 16 Crore People Eligible to Cast Vote.

The Chief Minister drove to the polling station this morning. He appealed to people to come out and exercise their democratic right. Meanwhile, the candidate for the ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Tura Lok Sabha seat, Agatha Sangma also cast her vote in the morning. She said: “Generally, in parliamentary elections, we see less voter turnout in comparison to the Assembly polls. But this time, people have been coming out in large numbers to exercise their voting rights, which is a good sign.”

Conrad Sangma Stands in Queue To Cast Vote:

#WATCH | #LokSabhaElections2024 | People queue up outside a polling station in Tura, West Garo Hills Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma is also present here to cast his vote. pic.twitter.com/laVAKteCoe — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

NPP MP Agatha Sangma Casts Vote:

#WATCH | Meghalaya: NPP MP and candidate from Tura, Agatha Sangma stands in a queue outside a polling station in Walbakgre, as she awaits her turn to cast a vote.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/jFmNFSWSvR — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Agatha Sangma added that the core issue in this poll is infrastructure development in the state and providing employment to youths. She also said: “It is really encouraging to see women coming out to vote in large numbers in the early morning also. It takes a lot of effort for women to line up in the polling stations early in the morning. However, their attendance in good numbers is a positive sign for democracy.” Two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya went to polls in the first phase of these general elections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).