While speaking about BJP's stunning victory in the Hindi heartland of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Union Minister Shandilya Giriraj Singh said that the people of India have accepted Narendra Modi as Prime Minister face of party for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Confident that BJP will come to power with thumping majority in the upcoming 2024 polls, Singh said, "The whole country has decided to make BJP win with more than 400 seats". Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Difference in Opinion Among Opposition Parties for State Polls but Agreement on Need for General Election Unity, Say Sharad Pawar.

Shandilya Giriraj Singh Says, 'Confident That BJP Will Win Over 400 Seats in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls':

VIDEO | "The whole country has decided (to make BJP win) more than 400 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls," says Union minister @girirajsinghbjp on BJP winning Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/997Wig0z3D — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

