Mumbai, March 1: Members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance agreed on a seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for the coming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday and it would be announced soon, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates and Schedule Likely To Be Announced on March 13 and 14.

Sanjay Raut on MVA Lok Sabha Seat-Sharing Deal:

STORY | MVA Lok Sabha seat-sharing deal finalized, announcement soon: Sanjay Raut READ: https://t.co/HmktqpT9MO VIDEO | “The discussion on seat sharing is almost complete," says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61). pic.twitter.com/80hhNZ5iZz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2024

He was talking to reporters after a meeting of the Congress, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) here. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80).