Mumbai, Aril 17: The first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on April 19. Assam plays a pivotal role in Indian politics, especially in the upcoming elections, as it contributes 14 parliamentarians to the Lower House, the highest among all northeastern states. Of these 14 Lok Sabha seats, five - Kaziranga, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh - are going to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. As the battle for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is all set to begin, LatestLY lists key candidates and contests to watch out for in Phase 1 of polls in Assam.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged nine out of 14 seats in Assam. The Congress could win just three seats. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) secured one seat and the remaining one went to an Independent candidate. Here's a list of key candidates and constituencies going to polls in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

Jorhat: Battle of Gogois

Jorhat constituency is significant in Assam, as it is part of the state's 14 parliamentary seats. Encompassing 10 Assembly segments, including Jorhat itself, this constituency was traditionally a stronghold of the Congress. However, in recent times, the BJP has made significant strides, leveraging its emphasis on developmental initiatives and extensive outreach programs.

Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha, will take on the BJP's sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi in this seat. Gogoi has been relocated from the adjacent Kaliabor seat (renamed Kaziranga by the delimitation exercise), a constituency he has represented twice since 2014.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi defeated Sushanta Borgohain from INC with a margin of 82,653 votes.

Dibrugarh: BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal Vs AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is seeking to stage a comeback to the lower house of parliament from this constituency. Sonowal, the former Chief Minister of Assam, is contesting against Lurinjyoti Gogoi, representing a party born out of the anti-CAA movement. The Congress has ceded the seat to AJP, as it is a part of INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, Manoj Dhanowar, will try to make an impact during the party's election debut.

In 2019, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, won the seat by a whopping margin of over 300,000 votes. Notably, Teli was denied a ticket this time, and Sonowal was fielded by the saffron party. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: From Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar to Jitan Ram Manjhi in Gaya, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies in Bihar and West Bengal.

Kaziranga: Flashpoint: BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa Vs Cong's Roselina Tirkey

In the newly delineated constituency of Kaziranga, the upcoming election is set to witness a two-way contest between BJP and Congress candidates belonging to the tea tribe community. BJP has pitted Rajya Sabha MP and state spokesperson, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa against former Sarupathar Congress MLA, Roselina Tirkey.

From former CM Tarun Gogoi to his brother Deep Gogoi and son Gaurav Gogoi, Kaliabor has been a Congress bastion. However, its dissolution in the 2023 delimitation by the Election Commission has changed the demography, making it a viable prospect for the BJP in 2024. In 2019, Lok Sabha Elections Congress' Gaurav Gogoi won from Kaliabar with 7,85,014 votes, defeating AGP’s Moni Madhab Mahanta.

Sonitpur: BJP's Ranjit Dutta Vs Cong's Prem Lal Ganju

BJP leader Behali MLA Ranjit Dutta will take on state general secretary of Congress Prem Lal Ganju in this seat. Both Dutta, a minister in the Sonowal government, and Ganju are entering the Lok Sabha electoral fray for the first time. In the 2019 election, Pallab Lochan Das, representing the BJP won by a victory margin of 684,166 voters.

Lakhimpur: BJP's Pradhan Baruah Vs Cong's Uday Shankar Hazarika

The incumbent MP Pradhan Baruah from the BJP is set to face strong challenge from Uday Shankar Hazarika of the Congress party in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019, BJP candidate Pradhan Baruah emerged victorious after being polled 776,406 in his favour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2024 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).